Rob Manfred gives exciting Angels sale update
Angels fans, what we've been dreaming of might actually come to fruition sooner than we think. Ever since Arte Moreno said he was going to explore potentially selling the team, things have been pretty quiet on that front. This update from Commissioner Rob Manfred should have Angels fans pretty excited.
Manfred said he hopes a sale of the Angels would go through by Opening Day. He says that is Arte Moreno's goal, and one he'd like to see happen. Arte Moreno selling the team is what Angels fans have been waiting for.
This potential sale should have no impact on the offseason plans
The Angels have had an eventful offseason so far, inking Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez in free agency and acquiring Gio Urshela and Hunter Renfroe in trades. They are about $20 million dollars shy of the luxury tax, a place the Angels haven't really gone with Moreno in charge, after the Estevez signing,
The Angels have absolutely improved from where they were last season. However, they can't be done. It's hard to commit to going over the tax without knowing who your owner will be, so Perry Minasian will have to get creative.
Signing a shortstop would certainly take them over the tax, and the fact that we haven't seen the Halos linked to any of them tells me they likely won't end up with one of the good ones.
The Angels should still acquire another starter and reliever to really feel comfortable with their roster heading into the 2023 season. They've done well so far, but there's always room for improvement.
Who the owner is will dictate a lot of what happens down the stretch in the offseason. If every potential buyer is willing to go into the tax, it's possible we see Arte just let Perry spend knowing he won't have to pay the bill.
It's all about spending money wisely in the end, and Los Angeles has done a nice job doing so thus far.
It'll be interesting to see how things progress as we get closer to Opening Day.