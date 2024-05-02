Angels News: LAA continues roster shuffling as Aaron Hicks officially gets released
The Angels' front office has been busy of late.
The Los Angeles Angels roster is in shambles. Truly, it is. The team's lone major free agent acquisition (Robert Stephenson) is out for the year, the Halos' biggest draw and best player (Mike Trout) is on the IL with a knee injury, and the Angels have even gotten to the point where they don't even want another team to pay for a player that they employ.
The Angels signed Aaron Hicks for the veteran minimum during the offseason. The New York Yankees are still on the hook for the remainder of the $9.5 million owed to the outfielder after agreeing to a contract extension with Hicks that runs through the 2025 season. New York parted ways with Hicks in 2023.
But even the Yanks paying the majority of Hicks' salary this season wasn't enough incentive to keep the outfielder in LA. The Halos DFA'd Hicks earlier this week.
LA Angels News: Aaron Hicks officially released
In doing so, that allowed the Angels to seek a trade partner for Hicks. But apparently no one was willing to offer up anything in exchange for Hicks' services. And why should they? Hicks was hitting just .140/.222/.193 on the season.
With no one looking to claim Hicks off waivers or attempt to swing a trade, the Angels officially cut ties with him on Wednesday. Hicks is now free to sign with another team, though the Yankees will still be paying his 2024 salary.
Hicks' spot on the Angels roster was nabbed by Cole Tucker, but the Halos also added former Chicago White Sox outfielder Kevin Pillar. Pillar was DFA'd himself several days ago, and the Angels decided to bring the veteran into the fold.
LA Angels News: Amir Garrett joins the Halos' bullpen
Most baseball fans will remember Amir Garrett for his time with the Cincinnati Reds, and more specifically, when he charged the entire Pittsburgh Pirates dugout and incited a benches-clearing brawl. Garrett is now part of the Angels' active roster after having his contract selected earlier this week.
Garrett has fallen on hard times of late. The left-handed reliever was traded from the Reds to the Kansas City Royals in 2022. After struggling in KC, Garrett wound up with the San Francisco Giants for a short stretch, and then ended up signing a minor-league deal with the Angels this season. Garrett's made two spotless appearances for the Halos already this season, and looks like the pitcher that posted a 2.45 ERA back in 2020.
LA Angels News: Miguel Sanó placed on the IL, Willie Calhoun joins the roster
The injury news continues to get worse for the Angels after Miguel Sanó was placed on the IL with a knee injury retro to April 28. The slugger had been dealing with inflammation in his knee for the past few days, and will now miss at least the next week.
The Angels have called up Willie Calhoun to take Sanó's spot on the roster and in order to make room, the Halos optioned Zac Kristofak who was just called up over the weekend. In short, this Angels roster is a mess.