Angels News: LAA recalls struggling pitcher, Anthony Rendon suffers another injury

Angels fans, get prepared for your favorite news breaks: José Suarez is back on the big league roster and Anthony Rendon is hurt!

#Angels transactions:



•Selected the contract of LHP José Suarez



•Optioned RHP Hans Crouse to Triple-A Salt Lake following last night's game



•Transferred OF Jo Adell to 60-day injured list — Angels PR (@LAAngelsPR) September 9, 2024

Exactly 1 day after being recalled from AAA Salt Lake, relief pitcher Hans Crouse is being sent right back down in favor of the left-handed José Suarez. The Angels last had an off-day on Monday September 2nd and will not have an off-day until Thursday the 12th, so the bullpen is in need of a bulk reliever to eat up innings. Suarez will enter the opener against the Minnesota Twins fresh, having not pitched in 5 days. To make room to re-add Suarez to the 40 man, Jo Adell was sent to the 60-day. Adell's season is officially over.

Suarez's tenure for the Angels has been comprised of high highs and low lows. Suarez's 2021 and 2022 seasons are far and away the best of his big league career, but the past 2 seasons have paled in comparison. Suarez's Angels career has included a lot of promotions and subsequent demotions, frequent pitch usage tweaks, and role changes. Yet to find his niche, Suarez will attempt to find a solidified role heading into 2025 as a full-time long reliever.

Anthony Rendon dealing with back pain

Anthony Rendon is day to day with left side back soreness. No baseball activity for Kevin Pillar yet. Jo Adell officially out for the rest of the season. — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) September 9, 2024

Add "left side back soreness" to Anthony Rendon's injury history.

Rendon has a litany of injuries since joining the Angels, but this is his first reported back pain that's caused him to miss games. His reported major and minor injuries thus far are to his left knee, right hip, left hamstring, groin, and left wrist.

His -0.1 fWAR ranks 16th amongst Angels position players with at least 5 plate appearances. His -7.9 offensive fWAR ranks 23rd of 26 Angels position players. "Tony Two Bags" has 0 home runs and 10 doubles in 238 plate appearances. Rendon is currently posting a .218/.307/.267/.574 slash line. In 5 years with the Angels, Rendon's posted a .242/.348/.369/.717 slash line. After this season, Rendon has 2 years and $77,142,860 left on his contract.