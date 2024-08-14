Angels News: Logan O’Hoppe injury scare, LAA signs former All-Star, Luis Guillorme
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels took one on the chin Tuesday in Toronto. The Blue Jays upended the Halos by a final of 6-1. Toronto jumped on reliever-turned-starter Carson Fulmer early, and despite the seven hits courtesy of LA's offense, the Angels mustered just one run after going 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
A lot of the Angels' woes came courtesy of Toronto Blue Jays' starter Kevin Gausman. The right-hander dominated the Angels lineup. But there was a bit of good news for the Halos, as one of their best players was back in the lineup despite a slight injury scare on Monday.
LA Angels News: Logan O’Hoppe injury scare
Logan O'Hoppe exited the Angels' game on Monday with knee soreness. At the time, Angels manager Ron Washington called the move precautionary, but after seeing so many injuries befall the Halos this season, one can understand why the fanbase is a bit pessimistic.
But Washington's assessment appeared to be spot on, as O'Hoppe was back in the starting lineup on Tuesday night. The Angels' catcher was hanging the signs once again, but did struggle at the dish, going 0-for-4 on the night with three strikeouts. The Angels cannot afford another serious injury to one of their top players, and it was great to see O'Hoppe back on the field.
LA Angels News: Corey Knebel signed to MiLB deal
The Angels added a couple of new pitchers to the roster earlier this week after claiming Brock Burke from the Texas Rangers and Nick Robertson from the St. Louis Cardinals. But LA also inked former All-Star reliever Corey Knebel to a minor league contract.
Knebel hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2022. The right-hander earned a trip to the Midsummer Classic in 2017 with the Milwaukee Brewers, and since then has appeared in 145 games and posted a 3.56 ERA. Knebel had been part of the Chicago White Sox organization earlier this year and has a combined 5.91 ERA while pitching for their minor league affiliates.
LA Angels News: Luis Guillorme's struggles continue
Luis Guillorme was not in the Angels' starting lineup on Tuesday night, and with good reason. Over the past month, the utility infielder is hitting just .188/.188/.250 with one extra-base hit. Guillorme's .579 OPS on the season is nearly 100 points lower than his career mark.
The Angels are going to be reworking the infield during the upcoming offseason, and though he's arbitration eligible, Guillorme is almost certainly ticketed to be non-tendered. LA may even look to replace the former New York Met in the coming weeks if the decision is made to fast track top prospect Christian Moore to the big leagues later this season.