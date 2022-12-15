Angels news: Lorenzen to Detroit, MLB news, more
Michael Lorenzen has signed a one-year $8.5 million dollar deal with the Tigers. He made 18 starts for the Angels this past season and had a 4.24 ERA. He missed two months due to injury but other than that wasn't too bad.
Lorenzen will start for the Tigers and I wish him nothing but the best. He's a player who wanted to be here and seems like a great guy.
The Angels still need a sixth starter. With starting pitchers going off the board in bunches, they need to act now if they want to sign someone. Griffin Canning should not be the sixth starter going into the season.
More Angels news:
Noah Syndergaard signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers for $13 million dollars. This is substantially less than he made in the one-year prove-it deal he signed with the Angels. Like Lorenzen, Syndergaard wasn't too bad but he also wasn't anything close to the pitcher he was with the Mets.
He's expected to be in the Dodgers rotation after working out of the Phillies bullpen in the postseason. It'll be interesting to see how he does with their pitching coaches. They're known to make something out of very little, much like they did with guys like Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney this past season.
MLB news:
The Orioles are interested in former World Series champion Michael Wacha. Wacha had a really good year for the Red Sox this past season. He could be a possible Angels target for the right price to fill out their rotation.
The Twins are receiving interest for starting pitchers Kenta Maeda and Sonny Gray. It's unclear whether they'd actually consider trading them but after losing out on Carlos Correa is it possible they'd go more in a rebuilding direction? Gray is the more attractive pitcher of the two as Maeda missed the entire 2022 campaign after Tommy John but both would be good gets for the Halos if Minnesota was indeed selling.