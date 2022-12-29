Angels news: Marlins infielders, fourth outfielder, more
The Los Angeles Angels could really use a primary shortstop. Luis Rengifo shouldn't be playing short and David Fletcher is better at second base while not having the bat to warrant everyday reps. Could the Miami Marlins be a good team to trade with?
The Marlins just signed Jean Segura to a two-year deal. Segura is at his best at second base. The Marlins also have Jazz Chisholm, who's a second baseman and might be moving to shortstop with this move. Jordan Groshans is a player they just acquired at the deadline last season, I assume he'll slot in at third. With that in mind, there're two infielders the Halos can consider trading for.
Miguel Rojas and Joey Wendle aren't the flashy names like Carlos Correa or Trea Turner who were available, but they're good players in specific roles, and I think they'd both be upgrades over what the Angels currently have. It's worth considering for the right price, and maybe they can get a pitcher like Pablo Lopez in a bigger package to fill two needs with one trade.
The Angels have their starting outfield set in stone with Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, and Hunter Renfroe manning the three spots. The Halos could use a fourth outfielder who can also play center field. I know Brandon Drury can play the corners, but he can't play center. I don't want Renfroe or Ward there either. They could very easily turn to Jo Adell or Mickey Moniak for that spot but neither player has proven they can hit (or in Adell's case defend) at the big league level. Signing a veteran fourth outfielder could make a lot of sense, and this particular outfielder looks promising.
The Braves acquired Lucas Luetge from the Yankees in exchange for two low-level prospects. Luetge was someone I was hoping the Angels would target after he was surprisingly DFA'd by the Yankees. The Halos still have work to do with their bullpen.
The Giants Designated former Angel Tommy La Stella for Assignment. La Stella struggled to hit after signing a deal with the Giants and couldn't stay healthy either. The former all-star would be an intriguing option if he could play shortstop but that's the only position in the infield he doesn't play. He just doesn't have a spot on this roster.