Angels news: Michael Wacha, best player to wear number 2, more
The Los Angeles Angels are a team in need of a sixth starter. With all of the uncertainty regarding guys like Griffin Canning and Chase Silseth, bringing in another arm from free agency or trade is ideal. Michael Wacha is the best arm left in free agency right now, but there're reasons for the Angels to not pursue him as well.
Wacha is coming off a good year with the Red Sox but advanced stats would suggest he's due for regression and he was coming off of two awful seasons in 2020 and 2021.
Should the Angels sign Wacha? Should they try and make a trade? Should they just stick with what they've got and hope for the best?
More Angels news:
In each of the last two days, we've been deciding the best Angels players by uniform number and today, we did number 2. 0 and 1 were very easy numbers to choose from, but number 2 has been the number of many quality Angels. Who do you think is the best to wear the number?
MLB news:
The Marlins are moving closer to a deal with Yuli Gurriel. Miami has already added Jean Segura and Luis Arraez to an infield that had some interesting players in it. If Gurriel is added, I have no idea how the Marlins will line up their infield.
The Marlins explored a deal with the Mets involving Brett Baty. The return for Baty would've been one of Jesus Luzardo or Edward Cabrera. The Angels should be looking for another starting pitcher and the Marlins even after trading Pablo Lopez could potentially make another deal, but the Angels don't have a prospect close to Baty's caliber. Maybe if the Angels offered Logan O'Hoppe and another prospect Miami would listen, but I'm not sure the Angels should even do that.