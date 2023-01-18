Angels news: Mike Trout expectations, underrated farm system, more
The Los Angeles Angels farm system is not great, but it certainly is underrated. They have some players who have the potential to be really good like Logan O'Hoppe, Zach Neto, and Edgar Quero. They have others who might not be future stars, but have the chance at having legitimate roles at the MLB level.
Players like Ben Joyce and Eric Torres won't be ranked super highly because they're relievers, but they both have tremendous potential. Joyce can reach 105 mph with his fastball and Torres is coming off of an absurd season in AA. The Angels could have two really good pieces to their bullpen.
The Angels have other players who might not be household names but have shown good things in the minors and could contribute in the future whether that's on the Angels or for another team. It's not the best farm system, but it's better than the worst which is where they've been ranked.
More Angels news:
We should expect Mike Trout to remain the elite player he's always been. Steamer is projecting a drop-off, but nothing we've seen would suggest that is coming for the future Hall of Famer. What we need is for Trout to actually stay on the field. The Angels are deeper than they've been in a long time and should be able to give him more days off than he's had in the past.
Despite losing Justin Verlander, the Astros are still the team to beat in the AL West. Their pitching staff remains elite and they added Jose Abreu and Michael Brantley to a lineup that had subpar production from their first base and DH spots. Houston will be an elite team once again in 2023.
Oliver Ortega was DFA'd by the Twins soon after they claimed him off of waivers from the Angels but he just went unclaimed and was sent down to the Twins AAA team.
MLB news:
The Brewers signed Brian Anderson to a one-year $3.5 million dollar deal. Anderson looked like he was going to be a fixture at the hot corner for the Marlins for many years but injuries and subpar performance led to him being non-tendered. Anderson is a good buy-low get for Milwaukee.
The Red Sox signed Adam Duvall to a one-year $7 million dollar deal. With Xander Bogaerts leaving, Trevor Story getting hurt, and there being a weak shortstop class left, Boston was considering moving Enrique Hernandez to shortstop and signing a player like Duvall to play center field. He should hit plenty of home runs at Fenway.