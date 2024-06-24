Angels News: Patrick Sandoval injury, Dodgers troll Anaheim, Shohei Ohtani revenge
The Los Angeles Angels split the Freeway Series with Dodgers this past weekend. The Angels won Friday's game in extra innings, but were dominated 7-2 during Saturday's series finale ... and lost one of their best starting pitchers.
To add insult to injury, the Angels had to watch former superstar Shohei Ohtani wearing Dodger blue (or whatever funfetti-colored uniform they decided to don this weekend). The reigning AL MVP had no mercy on his former club either, and the Dodgers' social media team had some fun at the Angels' expense.
Angels News: Patrick Sandoval lands on 15-day IL with forearm injury
Sandoval did not go very deep during his start on Friday. The left-hander was removed during the third inning with a forearm injury and was later placed on the 15-day IL. Sandoval was replaced by reliever Guillermo Zuniga and his spot in the rotation is currently vacant.
This is yet another blow to the Angels rotation after optioning Reid Detmers and losing both Chase Silseth and Josè Soriano to the IL. At the moment, the hope is that Sandoval only misses the minimum, but it's quite possible that the Angels could keep the lefty out of the rotation until after the All-Star break.
Angels News: Dodgers troll Anaheim with social media post
The Dodgers' social media team decided to have a little fun at the Angels expense. Of course, with Ohtani now playing for the Halos' crosstown rival, the Dodgers decided to take a cheap shot with post showing Ohtani's bat flip following a home run on Saturday night.
The Dodgers captioned the video, "Halo from the other side." Haha, very funny (not).
LA Angels News: Shohei Ohtani has his revenge with 2 HRs
Ohtani did get some revenge against his former ball club over the weekend. The frontrunner for NL MVP went 3-for-6 against the Angels with two mammoth home runs. Ohtani registered four RBI during the Freeway Series and drew three walks as well.
The Halos will get two more cracks against Ohtani and the Dodgers later this season. The two-time MVP comes back to Anaheim on Sept. 3-4 to what will likely be a warm welcome from the Angels' fans in attendance.