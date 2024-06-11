Angels News: Pirates swipe utility player from LAA, Anthony Rendon update
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels fanbase probably enjoyed the Monday's off day as much as the players themselves. While the Halos still dropped two of three this past weekend against the Houston Astros, winning in walk-off fashion always brings a smile to the faces of both fans and players alike.
The Angels are headed to the desert to take on the reigning National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks this week. A three-day stop in Phoenix will give way to a weekend series against another NL West foe — the San Francisco Giants.
But while the Angels didn't play a game on Monday, there was a minor transaction that took place involving a former player. It's also being reported that third baseman Anthony Rendon is ahead of schedule. Let's check in on some Angels news and notes ahead of their upcoming series against the D-backs.
LA Angels News: Pirates claim former utility player Niko Goodrum
Niko Goodrum, we hardly knew ye. Seriously, the former Los Angeles utility player spent a grand total of four games in an Angels uniform. During his time in Anaheim, Goodrum was 0-for-13 with a pair of walks and four strikeouts. It's easy to see why the Halos DFA'd Goodrum last week.
But the Pittsburgh Pirates must think they can unlock Goodrum's true potential after submitting a waiver claim for the 32-year-old. Goodrum will now join the Buccos after previously spending time with both the Angels and the Tampa Bay Rays this season.
Goodrum's best season came all the way back in 2018 with the Detroit Tigers when he hit .245/.315/.432. Since then, he has bounced around to several different organizations and has a .216/.292/.366 slash line in 273 major league games.
LA Angels News: Anthony Rendon participating in baseball activities
While Goodrum is gone, Anthony Rendon may be on his way back (sort of). Rendon, who's spent more time on the IL than the field since signing his blockbuster deal with the Angels ahead of the 2020 season, is said to be making progress in his rehab from a hamstring injury he suffered earlier this season.
Rendon has resumed baseball activities, including taking ground balls on the infield in pregame on both Friday and Saturday. Rendon has played in just 19 games this season while hitting .267/.325/.307. The power numbers weren't there earlier this year, but Rendon was hitting the ball better than he had during his last three years in LA.
There's no timetable for Rendon's return to the roster, but seeing him back on the field is step in the right direction.