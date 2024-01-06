Angels News: Plesac signing official, Kolarek sent down, Shōta Imanaga rumors
It's official! Zach Plesac has inked a one-year deal worth $1 million, first reported by Angels MLB writer Rhett Bollinger via X.
This is a very low-risk, high-reward contract for the Los Angeles Angels. Plesac, just a few years ago, was a mainstay in a strong Cleveland Guardians rotation. Between 2019 and 2020, Plesac had an ERA in the low to mid 3.00s. In 2021, he had 10 wins for the Guardians, sporting a higher ERA, however. He has not been a strong strikeout pitcher historically, but he could eat up key innings this year for the Angels and could be better thanks to a new pitch.
In a corresponding move, recently signed reliever Adam Kolarek, was sent outright to AAA Salt Lake. Kolarek has no options left, however, the $900,000 contract he signed would be erased if he elected free agency. This was first reported also by Rhett Bollinger this morning. This looks to be a move that would free up space on the 40-man roster, but still give Kolarek a shot in spring training to earn a spot in Los Angeles' bullpen when training starts in Tempe, Arizona.
January 11th is the last day for Shōta Imanaga to be signed by a major league club due to the 45-day international signing rules. The Angels, along with the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and San Francisco Giants are considered the finalists to sign the Japanese pitcher according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic.
Imanaga has been courted by many major league teams, including the New York Yankees, however, the fly-ball style of pitching from Imanaga made the Yankees sour a bit on him recently because of the dimensions of Yankee Stadium. If the Angels were to sign him, you could possibly see the Angels move off some of their starting lefties currently on the roster. That could be a way to get some much-needed bullpen help.