Angels news: Shohei Ohtani officially off trade market, per report

The Angels have officially pulled Shohei Ohtani off of the trade market
The Los Angeles Angels have been the talk of the trade deadline for one reason only, Shohei Ohtani. The best player in baseball was potentially going to be made available with the Angels having an up-and-down last couple of weeks, but with the team playing better of late, Ohtani is reportedly off the market.
The Angels are currently 52-49 on the season and are four games back of the third Wild Card spot. Their plan is to make a postseason push with Ohtani and Mike Trout.
The path to a postseason spot is not an easy one. They have to jump at least three of the Astros, Blue Jays, Red Sox, and Yankees. The hope is with Trout and other injured players like Brandon Drury and Logan O'Hoppe returning sooner than later, the team will be fortified enough to make a run.
Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reported that the Angels will look to target at least one starting pitcher and one reliever, additions which are extremely necessary if this team has any ideas of contending.
This is a risk made by the Angels and one that will be scrutinized heavily if it doesn't pan out. They're putting their eggs in one basket, the 2023 season. If they trade prospects to try and make the postseason, fail to do so, and then lose Ohtani this offseason for nothing more than a compensatory pick, that's a failure of epic proportions.
However, the Angels have pieces necessary to try and make a push. Where they are standings-wise and with injured players coming back along with some prospects to trade, they can realistically make the postseason.
The world will be watching how this plays out and hoping the Angels can push through. MLB needs the Angels back in October.