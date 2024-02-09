Former AL West rivals punctuate Angels non-roster invites to spring training
There are some familiar faces who'll be joining the Angels in Tempe for spring training.
By Drew Koch
Every spring, a plethora of players descend upon both Arizona and Florida in hopes of leading their team to the World Series. Spring training is almost here, and with it comes roster competitions. While oftentimes those position battles are fought among players on the 40-man roster, there's always a handful of non-roster invitees who show up to crash the party.
The Los Angeles Angels recently released their full list of non-roster invites who'll be joining them in Arizona. The Halos actually have 27 NRIs who'll be on the field once full squad workouts begin in a little over a week.
There's obviously a handful of top prospects who were extended an invitation to major league camp. Caden Dana, Nelson Rada, and Alberto Rios will be part of the festivities when pitchers and catchers arrive, but there's also a handful of veterans who many Angels fans will know quite well.
Former AL West rivals punctuate Angels non-roster invites
Among the non-roster invitees who'll be on the field at the Angels spring training complex in Arizona are former Houston Astros outfielder Jake Marisnick and former Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun. Longtime Minnesota Twins first baseman Miguel Sanó was signed to a minor-league deal with an invite to spring training as well.
Marisnick has played for nine different organizations over his 11-year big league career. While the 32-year-old was most recently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Marisnick spent six seasons in Houston with the Astros. Marisnick has had plenty of success at Angel Stadium over the years; the veteran outfielder posted a .773 OPS in 32 games in LA.
Calhoun has spent parts of seven seasons in the major leagues. His most recent stop was in the Bronx, where he played 44 games for the Yankees in 2023. But, crucially, Calhoun spent six seasons playing for one of the Angels' chief rivals while a member of the Texas Rangers.
Sanó is probably the most well-known name on the list. Sanó's option was declined by the Twins back in 2022, and the slugger did not play in the major leagues last season. Sanó has a career OPS+ of 116 and 162 home runs during his eight big league seasons.
There's always a surprise here and there, and a few of these non-roster invitees will make a run at the Angels' Opening Day roster. There's certainly some holes on the Halos roster this spring, so a strong showing in big league camp could see one or more of these players earn a chance to break camp with the Halos at the end of March.