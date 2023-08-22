Angels officially activate Mike Trout off of the IL, will be in the lineup for series opener vs. Reds
The Angels get their superstar back for Tuesday's series opener
Right before the all-star break, injuries really started to pile up for the Los Angeles Angels. Their most notable injuries occurred in the Padres series just before the break. Anthony Rendon and Mike Trout both landed on the IL with serious injuries. Rendon remains out and was transferred to the 60-day IL after fouling a ball off of his shin. Trout, after fracturing his hamate bone, is finally going to make his return.
LA Angels get superstar back as Mike Trout is activated off of the IL, will be in lineup for Tuesday's series opener vs. Reds
The Cincinnati Reds come to town and will face Mike Trout and a desperate Angels team looking to make a last-ditch run to the postseason. The Halos enter the night with a 61-64 record, nine games back of the final Wild Card spot. It's obviously unlikely the Halos do make a real postseason push, but their hope by activating Trout is that they can somehow go on a historic run.
Even with his down year, Trout has a 132 OPS+ and has been worth 2.8 bWAR. He's still without a doubt one of the better players in the game, and his addition to the lineup should help everyone else. Trout being added should add serious protection for Shohei Ohtani who teams will now have to pitch to more often than not, and it should also help Brandon Drury who has struggled since being placed in the three-hole consistently.
Trout cited urgency to return even with some pain as the season is winding down. He obviously wants this team to find a way to crawl back in it, and hopefully the pain isn't enough to stop him from being the superstar we know and love.