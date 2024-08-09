Angels outplayed a desperate Yankees team thanks to their improving young core
By Eric Cole
For fans of the Los Angeles Angels, all they are really looking for the rest of the 2024 season are some signs of hope. Between the results on the field being subpar and the brutal news of dealing with the loss of Mike Trout right before he was set to return, it has been hard to get excited about the Angels this year. That can wear on any fanbase, but the remainder of the season is a chance to at least get a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel.
One such glimmer of hope came during the Angels' doubleheader against the Yankees, where infielder Zach Neto played out of his mind to get his recent hot streak on everyone's radar. Even though it was a split result on the scoreboard, fans had to be heartened that one their top young players appears to be on the verge of breaking out.
However, it was the Angels' domination of a Yankees' team in desperate need of wins to take the series that may have been the best news of all.
Angels' series win over Yankees bodes very well for LA's 2025 chances
Just to be clear, the Yankees are a very good baseball team and are still likely to make the playoffs regardless of the results of this series. They still have Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole, and Juan Soto after all, and they will eventually figure out that calling Jasson Dominguez back up to bolster their inconsistent offense is (probably) a good idea.
However, the Yankees have really scuffled over the last couple of months and find themselves in a real dogfight both in the AL East and even in the AL wild card race, where they only have a four-game cushion. With multiple problematic spots in their rotation as well as their lineup, New York needs all the wins it can get their hands on.
Despite being up against a very motivated Yankees team, the Angels absolutely destroyed New York in the series finale. Rough weather certainly played a part, but the Angels were not fooled whatsoever by Nestor Cortes' gimmicky delivery while putting six runs up on him. LA's young studs played a huge part in that with Zach Neto, Nolan Schanuel, and Jo Adell combining to go 8-for-14 with a homer and six RBI (veteran Kevin Pillar had big knock as well). All the while, the Yankees had little answer for Tyler Anderson's own herky-jerky delivery across six innings of work.
The end result of this season is still going to look very disappointing in all likelihood. However, the Angels giving fans moments like these as well as the potential promotion of Christian Moore in the near future would at least make swallowing the stretches of ineptitude a bit easier.