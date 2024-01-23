Angels part with offseason waiver claim in corresponding roster move for Robert Stephenson
The Angels have DFA'd recent waiver claim Alfonso Rivas in corresponding move for Robert Stephenson
Before the Los Angeles Angels made their biggest signing of the offseason, they made several under-the-radar moves that didn't move the needle much at all. They signed several pitchers to cheap one-year deals, but hadn't done much of anything of note on the position player side until they claimed Alfonso Rivas off of waivers.
In order to make room for Stephenson once the deal became official, the Angels had a decision to make. They had to part with someone on the 40-man roster, and Rivas felt like the most realistic option out there. Turns out, the Angels did what was expected and DFA'd Rivas to make room for Stephenson.
LA Angels make room for Robert Stephenson by DFA'ing recent waiver claim
The Angels claimed Rivas off of waivers from the Guardians on December 22, meaning he lasted just one day over one month in the Angels organization. This is Rivas' third time being DFA'd this offseason, as he was DFA'd by Pittsburgh before heading to Cleveland off of waivers, and then the Angels got him off waivers from the Guardians.
Rivas would've supplied the Angels with first base depth, but it's not like this team doesn't have several other players who can play behind likely starter Nolan Schanuel. All of Brandon Drury, Trey Cabbage, Matt Thaiss, and even Anthony Rendon can play first base if needed, and that's not even including the potential for the Angels to add another player.
While Rivas is a stout defender at the position and has swung a great bat in the minors, he has just a .673 OPS in 459 MLB plate appearances. That's not good enough, especially for a first baseman where offense is needed.
There's a good chance Rivas will be claimed off of waivers once again by a team in need of some first base depth, but it's also not impossible that he'll clear through. If he does clear waivers, he'll be sent down to the minors and provide even more depth.