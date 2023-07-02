Angels player scapegoats: 1 to trade, 1 to DFA, and 1 to have patience with
3) LA Angels player scapegoat to have patience with: Patrick Sandoval
I understand the frustrations, I truly do. Patrick Sandoval has really struggled, particularly of late. He had a 7.11 ERA in five June starts, and the Angels are just 5-10 in his starts this season. Not what you want from a guy who was supposed to be the number two starter.
Sandoval's walks have remained relatively the same, his home run rate is a tick up, and his strikeout rate has gone way down. Sandoval struck out 9.1 batters per nine last season and that's down to 7.3/9 in 2023. He allowed just eight home runs in 27 starts last season and has allowed six already in 2023.
Sandoval had a 3.42 ERA through the month of May even with his frustrating efficiency. He was the Angels second best pitcher for most of this season. There's no reason to think he can't return to that even with a bad month.
The reason to have patience with Sandoval is because we've seen what he can be. He was a guy who had a sub-3.00 ERA last season. While he didn't go as deep as fans would've hoped for in games, he was clearly a productive pitcher.
Sandoval had a rough July similar to this past June when he posted a 6.20 ERA in his five starts. After that, he had a 1.83 ERA in his final ten starts of the season. Can we see that again from Sandoval? I'm willing to take that risk with the talent he does have and with his age and team control.
Now if Sandoval can be moved as part of a package for a legitimate ace with more than a year of control, sure, I can see him being moved. Trading Sandoval just because of a rough stretch isn't the answer.