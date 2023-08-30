Angels players on waivers most likely to be claimed on waivers ranked
5) Dominic Leone wasn't very good as a member of the LA Angels, but he's cheap
Everybody needs bullpen help, right? Whether it's due to injuries or just underperforming players, it feels like every team in the majors could always use a little bullpen help.
The Angels needed bullpen help and acquired Dominic Leone to try and fortify their middle relief corps. Leone got off to a good start by escaping big jams in his first couple of appearances and showing a ton of emotion in the process, but faltered off late and showed why Mets fans were ecstatic to have him traded at all.
The reason I put Leone above Grichuk here isn't because I believe Leone is a better player. I believe more teams will need the bullpen help, and Leone only costs around $100k for the remainder of the season. He's likely better than other teams seventh or eighth relievers, and can be a small upgrade there. Grichuk is making almost $2 million for the remainder of the season. That is a difference.
Leone had a 5.25 ERA as an Angel, but that ERA was at 3.12 through his first seven appearances with the club. Some struggles late have impacted it, but maybe Leone can get back to that.