Angels players on waivers most likely to be claimed on waivers ranked
3) Lucas Giolito's struggles with the LA Angels won't stop a team from adding him to their rotation
The biggest trade the Angels made was with the White Sox in the deal that sent their top two prospects to the Southside in exchange for the big fish, Lucas Giolito along with Reynaldo Lopez. The Angels expected Giolito to fit in at the top of their rotation and provide a spark to a pitching staff that really needed it, but he completely faltered.
His first start as an Angel was decent, but his second start was when things really fell off for him. Giolito allowed nine runs in 3.2 innings pitched in a loss against the Braves. The Angels had a chance to win a series on the road against baseball's best team at a time they were still in the playoff race and had their new acquisition on the mound to try and guide them there. Unfortunately, Giolito fell flat on his face and didn't give the Angels a chance.
Giolito has had a couple of good starts, specifically his start against the Reds was a good one, but he's been mostly average to bad. His last start saw him give up five runs in 5.2 innings in a loss against the Phillies. He gave up three home runs that start, three of the 10 he's allowed in just 32.2 innings pitched with the Angels.
He was a disaster here, but that won't stop other teams from wanting him. Giolito had a 3.79 ERA with the White Sox and is just a couple years removed from three straight years of receiving Cy Young votes. At the very least, Giolito is a durable innings eater. At his best, he's a frontline starter.