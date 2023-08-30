Angels players on waivers most likely to be claimed on waivers ranked
2) Reynaldo Lopez was the only good addition the LA Angels made at the trade deadline
Reynaldo Lopez was the second piece acquired in the Lucas Giolito trade. Don't get me wrong, he was a desirable asset, but Giolito was the big fish. Giolito struggled mightily with the Angels, but Lopez rose to the occasion and performed admirable in the back end of the Angels bullpen.
The right-hander made 12 appearances and allowed three runs in 11.2 innings pitched (2.31 ERA). He can lost command of the strike zone at times, but he also has electric stuff, backed up by his 19 strikeouts in 11.2 innings with the club.
Not only was Lopez really good with the Angels, he was dominant with the White Sox before they decided to trade him away. Lopez had a 2.43 ERA since May 1 in 29 appearances and 29.2 innings pitched.
Lopez is a high-leverage arm with elite stuff that should play well in the postseason that teams will only have to pay roughly $600,000 for. I can't imagine that the better teams in the league will even have a chance at him.
Not only will Lopez be helpful to a team down the stretch, but adding him now could give whichever team ends up with him a leg up in the offseason in talks to bring him back.