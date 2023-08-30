Angels players on waivers most likely to be claimed on waivers ranked
1) LA Angels reliever Matt Moore is one of the best left-handed relievers in baseball
The most surprising name added to the waiver wire by the Angels at least in my opinion was Matt Moore. The Angels had little incentive to not add him considering the fact that he's an impending free agent, but Moore is such a good reliever that I just didn't expect to lose right now.
He missed time due to injury this season, but when healthy, Moore has been really good. He has a 2.30 ERA in 40 appearances and 43 innings pitched. He can get lefties and righties out, and he can record more than three outs in any given outing if you need him to.
The Angels bullpen has been extremely inconsistent this season, but Moore has been as consistent as it gets. He has 20 holds and just blew his first save in his last appearance on Sunday against the Mets. For the most part, he's been dominant setting things up for Carlos Estevez. The Angels are 28-12 when he pitches for a reason.
Teams will be lining up to acquire this versatile left-hander for next to nothing. It could be what pushes a team on the outside looking in, into a playoff spot. I expect his market to be the most active.