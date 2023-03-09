Angels prepare to take on Mike Trout, Team USA
Los Angeles Angels fans have to experience something they hopefully will never experience. Mike Trout and Team USA is set to face the Angels in an exhibition game at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona at 12:10 PM PST.
The Angels are rolling out most of their regulars that they're able to, as a large portion of their players are in the WBC for other countries. Players like Taylor Ward, Brandon Drury, Jared Walsh, Anthony Rendon, Hunter Renfroe, and Logan O'Hoppe are all starting.
LA Angels set to face Mike Trout, Team USA
The Angels have a task which seems impossible, as they face what's likely the best offense in the entire WBC. I say seems, because this loaded USA lineup managed just one run on four hits and lost 5-1 to the Giants yesterday. Wouldn't it be something to see the Angels, without Shohei Ohtani and other key pieces, beat Mike Trout?
I wouldn't expect it, but there're many things to look out for. First, how can new Angel Tyler Anderson do against this juggernaut wanting to put on a show in front of the Angels faithful? He looked good in his first appearance, but he wasn't facing this team.
Second, who will the Angels use out of the bullpen? Will they throw young guys like Ben Joyce, Kolton Ingram, and Eric Torres just to name a few into the fire against THIS team? It'd be quite the statement if someone like Joyce came in and looked good against this opponent.
It'll be super interesting to see how Trout fares, and how the Angels do against a formidible opponent. Should be a very fun one to watch.