Angels Prospect Update: Christian Moore is insane, George Klassen, Jordyn Adams
By Eric Cole
While the Los Angeles Angels still have several weeks worth of games left, most fans have largely turned their attention and hopes towards the 2025 season. That isn't to say that what happens the rest of this season doesn't matter at all, but it matters more as to how these young guys develop heading into 2025 given where the Angels sit in the standings.
So far, things are definitely looking up for LA. Not only does Zach Neto appear to be a budding star while several other guys are finally starting to turn it around, the Angels actually have some prospects that are playing their way into the team's future plans. Sadly, some others are going in the wrong direction.
Angels' first-round pick Christian Moore just can't stop hitting
At this point, we could do an update on Moore after every game he plays. After being considered a bit of a reach when the Angels picked him eighth overall, Moore has taken the minor leagues by storm and LA rewarded his early success with a promotion all the way to Double-A after just two games as a professional.
Instead of struggling, Moore is absolutely thriving. After a pair of multi-homer games last week, Moore now has five homers in just six games at the level and currently sports an absurd 1.114 OPS since joining the Angels organization.
It may be wise for LA not to promote him too quickly just so they can evaluate him after a full offseason in spring training. That said, the numbers are quite loud, and given the Angels' track record he could be up by the end of this season at this rate.
George Klassen struggles after promotion to Double-A
While the Angels' trade deadline was somewhat puzzling and disappointing overall, one thing that they absolutely did right was get quite the return for trading Carlos Estevez. In the deal, the Angels got two pitching prospects with real upside in George Klassen and Sam Aldegheri from the Phillies for a couple months of Estevez. Considering the lack of pitching in the Angels' farm system, this was a huge win to get such a package in exchange for a rental reliever.
Aldegheri has only made one start (which was mediocre) since the trade happened, but we have a bit more to digest when in comes to Klassen. After striking out 10 batters in his Angels organization debut, LA decided to promote Klassen to Double-A Rocket City. While Klassen struggled in his Double-A debut with five earned runs, four walks, and just one strikeout in three innings of work, his 2.54 ERA overall this year points to him being an arm worth keeping an eye on, along with prized prospect Caden Dana, who just keeps shoving.
Angels' hope that Jordyn Adams could figure things out is hanging by a thread
After struggling mightily in his MLB debut in 2023, Jordyn Adams' stock as a prospect took a nosedive in a hurry. Once considered one of the Angels' best prospects after the team picked him in the first round of the 2018 draft thanks to his raw tools and upside, Adams needed a strong 2024 season to get back in the conversation for another shot at the big leagues.
So far, the results for Adams this season have been mixed. On the plus side, he is hitting a respectable .270 while stealing 26 bases in 102 games at Triple-A. However, his eight homers and .394 slugging are both pretty underwhelming for a guy who is repeating a level. He is slashing .281/.369/.421 over his last 15 games in a slight improvement, but strikeouts remain a problem and he will need to show some more discipline before he gets another chance.