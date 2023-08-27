Angels: Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the American League West right now
The Angels have three of the ten worst contracts in the American League West right now.
1) Worst contracts in the AL West: Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels
You knew it was coming. With Stephen Strasburg retiring, Anthony Rendon doesn't only have the worst contract in the AL West, he might have the worst contract in the majors. It's that bad.
Let's start with the durability issues. Rendon has played in 200 out of a possible 514 games. That's a 38.9% clip. He's yet to play more than 58 games in a season as an Angel, and has been on the IL three separate times this season alone. He's currently on the 60-day IL with a shin injury that could cost him the rest of the season.
Not only has Rendon barely been available, but when he has played, he hasn't been good. He had a solid year in 2020, but from 2021-2023, he's slashing .235/.338/.364 with 13 home runs and 80 RBI in 148 games. In nearly a full season's worth of work, Rendon has been a below average hitter (93 OPS+) while he's caused all sorts of problems with a pair of suspensions, and in his dealings with the media.
The longer Rendon is more of a distraction than a reason the Angels win ballgames, the more likely it is that he won't play out the remainder of his monster contract with the Angels. He signed a seven-year deal worth $245 million. He's making $38 million this season, and is set to make $38 million annually through the 2026 season.
The Angels have a lot of issues, but this Rendon contract is at the top of their list. It's certainly the worst contract in the AL West, and could be the worst in all of baseball.