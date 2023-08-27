Angels: Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the American League West right now
The Angels have three of the ten worst contracts in the American League West right now.
9) Worst contracts in the AL West: Tyler Anderson of the Los Angeles Angels
The Angels brought Tyler Anderson in this past offseason to try and add a veteran innings eater to a young and solid rotation. The young pitchers have turned out to regress, while Anderson has been nothing short of a disaster.
Coming off of a career year with the Dodgers last season, Anderson has a 5.35 ERA in 23 appearances (21 starts). His walk rate has ballooned from an elite 4.8% last season to 9.9% this season. For a pitcher who pitches to contact, that's very bad.
Among pitchers with at least 110 innings pitched, Anderson has the seventh-highest ERA in the majors. He went from tenth lowest last season to seventh highest. Just unfathomable. Nobody expected him to be an all-star again, but he was brought in to be a solid mid-rotation arm. He hasn't pitched like a guy who belongs in a rotation.
His contract is still affordable if he can pitch like the guy he was brought in to be next season, but the 33-year-old is making $13 million next season and the year after. If he's this bad again, the contract will remain a disaster.