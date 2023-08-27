Angels: Ranking the 10 worst contracts in the American League West right now
The Angels have three of the ten worst contracts in the American League West right now.
2) Worst contracts in the AL West: Jacob deGrom of the Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers are a team that has gone all in on free agents the last couple of years, landing players like Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, and Andrew Heaney among others. One of those others was expected to anchor their rotation for the next five years in Jacob deGrom.
The Rangers signed deGrom to a massive five-year deal worth $185 million despite some glaring injury concerns this past offseason. deGrom had combined to make just 26 starts in 2021-2022 due to injuries, yet he somehow got that massive deal from the Rangers.
deGrom was able to make six starts for Texas this season and pitched well before disaster struck. Tommy John found deGrom for a second time, and he's not only set to miss the rest of this season, but also likely all of the 2024 campaign as well. Just a brutal blow for a pitcher who seemed to be on a Hall of Fame track before injuries caught up to him.
deGrom is set to make $40 million in 2024 and 2025, $38 million in 2026, and $37 million in 2027. He even has a club option for the 2028 campaign worth another $20 million. That's a whole lot of money for a guy you have no idea what you're going to get out of. deGrom is already 35 years old, and hasn't been healthy in a 162-game season since 2019.
When healthy, deGrom is the most dominant pitcher in the game. He simply hasn't been healthy, and it remains to be seen whether Texas will get the guy they thought they were paying for.