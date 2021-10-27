Angels receive positive Ben Joyce injury news, long-term viability still in question

The Angels' constant roster shuffling continued, as they announced several moves during their 3-game series against Houston. Amidst getting swept by the Astros, Ron Washington confirmed the increasing speculation of Ben Joyce's injury. Joyce's 2024 season is officially over due to shoulder inflammation.

Both Joyce's traditional and advanced stats were phenomenal in his 34.2 innings pitched. The Angels' closer of the future converted all four of his save opportunities while posting a 2.08 ERA, a 1.15 WHIP, and a 33:14 strikeout to walk ratio. Joyce accumulated eight holds and two wins as well. Joyce is all over the leaderboards this season, he's ranked at the top of both the advanced stats and "stuff" pitcher pools. Of pitchers who have thrown at least 30 innings, Joyce's 0.26 HR/9 ranks 9th, his 84.5% left on base percentage ranks 17th, and his 58.9% ground ball percentage ranks 16th. Joyce's fastball has the hardest average velocity this season. Players simply hate stepping into the box when he's on the mound.

"It's horrible. It's terrifying, and I hate it." 😂



Brent Rooker talks about facing Ben Joyce and more ➡️ https://t.co/XXGSpPHgjJ pic.twitter.com/jgAilBWvX3 — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2024

Angels closer Ben Joyce is done for the season, reliability remains a question

In 31 games this year, Joyce pitched 34.2 innings. Joyce seemingly will be confined to the 9th inning moving forward, and only will appear for a 4 or 5 out save when it's an absolutely dire circumstance. To pitch the way he does just cannot be replicated over, and over, and over. The Angels need to wrap him in bubble wrap to keep him healthy over the course of a 162 game season, and his shutdown clearly show that's how they will operate. Joyce himself said he could have pitched again this season.

For what it's worth, Joyce went on to say that his style is sustainable. He's only 24-years-old and in his 3rd professional season. It's not unheard of for young pitchers to struggle to stay on the field as they get accustomed to a professional season that is three times as long as the college season. The issue is Joyce has sustained numerous arm injuries in the past, and there is no way of knowing whether they are going to stop. Joyce debuted in May 2023, pitched 4 innings (threw 85 pitches), and was immediately shut down for an arm injury. He came back up in September, 2023 and threw 6 more innings.

Joyce dropped to the 3rd round of the 2022 MLB Draft for this exact reason. The risk/reward of drafting Joyce skewed far more in the risk column than reward for other organizations. Between his injury risk, being a projected reliever, and not pitching much at the University of Tennessee, teams opted to find value in more project-focused starting pitching prospects.

Everybody is rooting for Joyce, as he is incredibly likable, marketable, and dominant. If the Angels are going to bounce back next season and cling to the relevance they still have, they need him to stay on the field long-term.