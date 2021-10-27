Angels Injury Update: Ben Joyce, Anthony Rendon, Jo Adell

The most popular Angels player, the least popular, and the most polarizing are all on the shelf.

Ben Joyce, who was the last vestige of any reason to watch the Angels play baseball, was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation. There are only 3 weeks left in the Angels' season, so this injury will likely cause a full shutdown for the flame-throwing closer. The Angels will undoubtedly wrap Joyce in bubble wrap in preparation for 2025.

Joyce's devastating injury news came at a time where he was completely dominating the league and blowing up social media. Joyce dropped to the 3rd round of the 2022 draft because of legitimate injury concerns. Joyce could have filled out a bullpen spot for pretty much every MLB team a year after he joined the league, given his other-wordly stuff and adaptability as a pitcher. The Angels were willing to take a risk on Joyce and will now assume his high risk, high reward career. Joyce posted 34.2 innings this season before his shoulder injury.

Guillermo Zuñiga was recalled to round out the bullpen, and Ron Washington will likely deploy a closer-by-committee approach for the rest of the season. Brock Burke, Roansy Contreras, and Hunter Strickland could see save opportunities.

Anthony Rendon is expected to be back in the lineup tomorrow, Ron Washington said. He was just held out for precautionary reasons because of back soreness — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) September 9, 2024

Ben Joyce and Anthony Rendon to the IL https://t.co/FhPYNYJ3Io — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) September 10, 2024

Despite a report that Rendon was solely missing one game, Rendon ended up hitting the shelf with a back injury. Rendon's 3rd IL stint this year will be his last. Unlike Joyce, the Angels player development staff might want Rendon back in the lineup so he can slightly salvage his 2024 season and hopefully build a little momentum heading into the second to last year of his notorious contract. Maybe he comes back and hits his first home run? The Angels are promoting Eric Wagaman for infield depth in Rendon's absence.

Jo Adell's season is officially over with an oblique injury. Adell was fully unleashed this season, thanks in large part to Mike Trout only playing 29 games. The results were suboptimal for a player who desperately needed to prove that he can be an every day player. Adell was often the 9-hole for the Angels this season, proving that there is little-to-no hope that he can be an impactful hitter in Anaheim.