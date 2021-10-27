This FanGraphs statistic ranks a surprising pitcher as the Angels' most dominant

According to Owen McGratten of FanGraphs, "Pitching+ is one of three models that, along with Stuff+ and Location+, attempts to look at the process underlying a pitcher’s performance in order to remove some of the noise that can be present when looking at on-field results." FanGraphs's Pitching+ rankings are an incredibly accurate forecaster for pitching performances in both the present and future.

Angels fans might be surprised to learn that left-handed reliever Brock Burke possesses the Angels' best Pitching+ this season amongst pitchers with at least 5 innings pitched this season. A 3rd round pick by the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2014, Burke was dealt from Tampa to Texas in a 2018 offseason trade that was highlighted by Jurickson Profar going from Texas to Oakland. Brock Burke was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers on August 11th, 2024, and claimed by the Angels two days later.

In only 12 innings pitched thus far for the Angels, Burke's 106 Pitching+ ranks 1st on the team. Burke edges out Hunter Strickland's and Carlos Estévez's 104, Luis García's 103, and Jack Kochanowicz's 102 for the team's highest mark. In terms of traditional stats, the most impressive mark is Burke has only allowed 3 earned runs in his 12 appearances. Those 3 runs were all during 1 appearance, a blow-up outing against the Toronto Blue Jays on August 22nd. The main contributor to Burke's Pitching+ is his location. A modern-day lefty thumber, Burke's 106 Location+ also grades out as the Angels' top figure this season. Burke's Stuff+ ranks 23rd amongst 30 eligible Angels pitchers, so Burke's effectiveness is due to an ability to pitch intelligently and pound the zone.

Manager Ron Washington will continue to deploy Burke in high-leverage roles for the remainder of the season. With the way Burke's performed, albeit in a short sample size, it's hard to believe he will not start next season in the bullpen. Chalk this up as another win for Perry Minasian.