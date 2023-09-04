Angels remain the laughingstock of the league after getting swept by lowly Athletics
Things keep getting worse for this Angels team.
It feels like the Los Angeles Angels reach a new low each and every night, and they found a way to do so again on Sunday as they fell to the Oakland Athletics for a third straight time, handing the A's their second series sweep of the season.
This is undoubtedly a new low for this Angels team that was expected to lose in September, but not to this Oakland team. Just an embarrassing way to start out what everyone felt had to be a better month than the awful month of August Angels fans just went through.
LA Angels reach new low after being swept in embarrassing fashion by lowly Athletics
The Athletics aren't only bad, they're historically bad. That's why it was frustrating to see the Angels lose in Oakland on Opening Day, and it was frustrating to see Jose Suarez get roughed up and lose to Oakland at Angel Stadium.
The Angels are playing the remainder of this season out expecting to lose a bunch of games. They went 8-19 in August, waived and lost five contributors to their team, and have plenty of players injured including key pieces such as Mike Trout, Zach Neto, and Anthony Rendon. Despite that, losing to Oakland once is bad. Twice is embarrassing. Three times is a whole other level. And the worst part about it is the Angels didn't even seem competitive.
The Halos lost the series opener 9-2. Patrick Sandoval couldn't get through four innings, and the team struggled with men on base. Those struggles went to another level on Saturday as the Angels lost a close one 2-1. Griffin Canning pitched well, but the Angels had one hit in 13 at-bats with runners in scoring position and fell.
It felt like the Angels were in good position to win the final game of the series as they had a 3-0 lead and Tyler Anderson had held Oakland hitless through five. The sixth came along, and the entire landscape changed. Oakland scored four times in the sixth and six more times in the seventh to break away. A late ninth inning push fell short and the Angels were swept out of Oakland.
With the sweep, the Athletics improved to 42-95 on the season, and are now 5-5 against the Angels this season. Yes, a team that is 53 games under .500 not only swept the Angels, but are .500 against them in ten meetings this season.
This Athletics team is one putting virtually no effort into winning ballgames this season and they're doing everything they can to move to Las Vegas as soon as possible. That team found a way to convincingly outplay and sweep this Angels team that continues to show why they are the laughingstock of MLB right now.