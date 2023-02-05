Angels roster projections 1.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Starting lineup (8 +Ohtani)
Taylor Ward, Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, Hunter Renfroe, Jared Walsh, Brandon Drury, Logan O'Hoppe, David Fletcher
The Angels have the first five spots of their lineup set. Taylor Ward will make the switch from right field to left field but should retain his leadoff spot after the year he had in 2022. Trout and Ohtani hitting second and third in center field and at DH respectively is how it should be most of the time. Hopefully, Ward gets on base enough and the hitters behind them drive them in enough to win games.
Anthony Rendon gets another shot at third base and hopefully he can stay healthy. The Halos have the ability to rest Rendon more now with the additions they've made, so look for them to do that.
Hunter Renfroe, Jared Walsh, and Brandon Drury all have 30+ home run potential. Renfroe should play every day in right, Walsh should play against righties at first, and Drury should play most of the time at second base but has the ability to move all around the diamond if needed.
I have Logan O'Hoppe starting, but that can go a couple of different ways. The Angels can sign someone like Gary Sanchez who they've been linked to at points this offseason to keep O'Hoppe in the minors. They can also have Max Stassi start and have Matt Thaiss backing him up (I would not recommend this). What I think is the most likely outcome is O'Hoppe wins the job. Hopefully he hits and plays the position adequately.
Shortstop is a position the Angels failed to address. David Fletcher is a capable defender there but is much better at second base and is not good enough offensively to play every day. Luis Rengifo can hit, but can't really play the position well enough. The Angels could sign someone like Elvis Andrus to play short, but I doubt it happens at this point. It could be something they address at the trade deadline if it's an issue.