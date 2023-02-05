Angels roster projections 1.0: Who makes the Opening Day roster?
Angels 2023 Opening Day roster predictions: Bullpen (8)
Carlos Estevez, Jimmy Herget, Aaron Loup, Ryan Tepera, Jaime Barria, Jose Quijada, Andrew Wantz, Zack Weiss
The Angels have six of their eight bullpen slots solidified heading into Opening Day. it's possible we see them sign a reliever, which I'd recommend, but for now, this is how the bullpen looks to be shaping up.
Carlos Estevez I believe will have a majority of the opportunities to close but expect Jimmy Herget to pitch in high-leverage spots too.
The Angels hope Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera give them a little more in 2023. They were fine last season, but they paid them to be more than fine. Hopefully at least one of them has a better year.
Jaime Barria could possibly start but I doubt it. He excelled in a long reliever role last season and I'd expect to see him used in a very similar way in 2023. Hopefully the results follow.
Jose Quijada earned a spot on the roster with how he pitched last season. Hopefully he can develop a second pitch and tone down the walks a bit, but I like him as a second lefty.
The last two spots are up for grabs but I went with Andrew Wantz and Zack Weiss. Wantz is probably very likely to make it with Weiss on the chopping block if the Halos opt to sign a reliever.
It's possible we see the Angels choose to roster someone like Tucker Davidson in the bullpen because he's out of options but I would not want to see that. I think the Angels have room for improvement in their bullpen but it's better than last year thanks to the Estevez pickup.