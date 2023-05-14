Angels rumors: 5 AL Central relief pitcher trade targets to already start thinking about
4) LA Angels should already start thinking about trading for Kendall Graveman
Kendall Graveman is another reliever who got off to a very slow start this season. The veteran had a 5.56 ERA through the month of April, but since the calendar turned to May, he's made five appearances. In those appearances, he's allowed no runs on one hit with two walks and five strikeouts in five innings of work. He appears to have found his form.
When right, Graveman is a really good set-up man. He has six holds this season and also two saves as the White Sox bullpen has struggled.
In the last three seasons, Graveman has posted a 2.69 ERA in 135 appearances pitching for the Mariners, Astros, and White Sox. He's making $8 million both this season and next which isn't cheap, but when right, he's worth it.
In the last three seasons, his 49 holds rank in the top five in all of baseball. He'd be even higher had he not saved ten games for Seattle in 2021 and six more last season.
Graveman wouldn't be too expensive to acquire and would make a big impact pitching in the seventh and eighth inning for the Angels helping to set up for Estevez and Moore.