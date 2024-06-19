Angels Rumors: MLB insider links LAA pitcher and OF to several playoff contenders
By Eric Cole
By now, Los Angeles Angels fans have resigned themselves to the fact that the team is likely to enter the trade deadline as sellers. As much as Ron Washington wants to try to say that he isn't giving up, the fact remains that this is not a good Angels team this year even if the future is likely bright for them given the raw talent they have under Washington's tutelage.
Two names on the Angels in particular have become very popular on the trade deadline rumor mill thus far in outfielder Taylor Ward and starter Tyler Anderson. Ward is having a decent season, Anderson has been the Angels' best starter, and both players come with team control beyond 2024. Those are the exactly the kinds of guys that are always in demand come the trade deadline.
As for where they could land assuming LAA is willing to give them up this year, MLB insider Jon Heyman thinks that several top playoff contenders that could land Ward and/or Anderson.
Early trade deadline buzz has Angels' Ward and Anderson as key contender trade targets
Starting with Ward, his market would be more robust than it likely will be due to the fact that he has struggled at the plate lately. However, several contending teams like the Royals, Phillies, and Dodgers all could use more production in the outfield and Ward has significant upside. Again, the extra two years of team control definitely don't hurt, although that could also mean LAA would like to hang on to him if they think they could push for a playoff spot next year with him.
Anderson has one year at $13 million after this season on his contract, which is a very reasonable rate given how well he has pitched, but also enough of a figure that he may not command a king's ransom. That said, good starting pitchers will always come at a premium this time of the year and arms are dropping like flies in 2024. Heyman thinks the Braves are the most likely landing spot for him, which would make sense as they have dealt with the Angels before and are having issues with the final spot in their rotation. The Dodgers, Orioles, and Brewers were also mentioned as options with Baltimore having the ability to make the best offer if they wanted to push in on Anderson.
We'll know soon enough as the trade deadline is six weeks away. It is hard to expect LAA to do anything beyond selling at the deadline, but whether or not they trade away Anderson and/or Ward will tell us how extensive a rebuild general manager Perry Minasian is about to undertake.