Angels rumors: MLB insider says Angels have had some interest in Rich Hill
Rich Hill has played for 11 teams in his 18-year MLB career. One of those teams just so happens to have been the Los Angeles Angels. Back in the 2014 season, Hill made two appearances for the Angels out of the bullpen and did not record an out. Since the 2014 campaign, Hill's career has changed trajectories completely. He was struggling to find a role in the bigs and even found his way into Independent Ball in 2015.
Hill had a really good 2016 in which he had a 2.12 ERA in 20 starts splitting time with Oakland and the Dodgers. He ended up spending 3.5 years with the Dodgers posting a 3.16 ERA in 69 appearances (68 starts).
Since his Dodgers stint ended after the 2019 season, Hill has played on four teams and has remained productive. Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo says the Angels are one of a couple of teams who have expressed some interest in Hill this offseason.
Rich Hill would be an intriguing sixth starter for the Angels to sign
Rich Hill will be 43 years old by the time Opening Day comes around. With that in mind, it's reasonable to think he'll fall off at some point. However, it would've been reasonable to think that for years and yet it still hasn't happened.
Hill made 26 starts for the Red Sox this past season and went 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA in 124.1 innings pitched. He did allow more hits than innings pitched (125) but his 2.7 BB/9 and 1.1 HR/9 made it so the hits didn't absolutely kill him or the Red Sox. Boston went 14-12 in his starts despite finishing six games under .500.
In the last two seasons, Hill has averaged 28 starts and a 4.04 ERA in 142 innings pitched. The Angels would gladly take that out of a sixth starter. Hill doesn't go particularly deep in games but he allowed more than four earned runs just twice in his 26 starts this past season. That kind of consistency will play.
The veteran southpaw is fun to watch. He mixes speeds with different pitches and he even mixes up his arm angles. He can go over the top and deliver some pitches from the side as well. These are the things he has to do when he only averages 88.5 mph with his fastball.
Would he be my first option? No, I don't think so. His age, despite the fact that he hasn't really declined yet, does scare me. However, on a cheap one-year deal I don't have a problem with this if the Angels opt to sign the southpaw as long as other moves are coming.