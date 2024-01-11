Angels schedule 2024: Start times released for all 162 MLB games
The MLB season is finally drawing near, and with the schedule times being released it feels closer than ever to Opening Day. Spring Training comes first, but the regular season begins at the end of March.
The lion's share of Los Angeles Angels weekday home games begin at 6:38 PM PDT with getaway games often beginning at 1:07 PM PDT. Weekend start times are a bit different this season, as most Saturday games begin at 6:38 PM PDT instead of the usual 7:07 PM PDT. There are still a couple of those, however. The entire schedule can be looked at here.
Important dates from the Angels 2024 regular season schedule
Opening Day
The Angels begin their season in Baltimore on March 28 at 12:05 PM PDT in what should be an interesting series. The Orioles were one of baseball's best teams in 2023, and that could be the MLB debut of the top prospect in baseball, Jackson Holliday, if he makes the team out of Spring Training.
Home Opener
After a six-game East Coast trip to begin the year, the Angels begin their home slate with a tilt against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 5 at 6:38 PM PDT. The Red Sox series are always fun, and their addition of Lucas Giolito who was the Angels big trade deadline acquisition last season adds a bit more intrigue.
Freeway Series
Those Angels fans who are curious to see Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers uniform against his old squad will have to wait, as the Angels don't play the Dodgers until Friday, June 21 at 7:10 PM PDT. They play that Friday and Saturday at Dodger Stadium, but Ohtani doesn't make his return to Angel Stadium until September. The Dodgers finally come to town on September 3-4 with the games beginning at 6:38 PM PDT. There aren't many must-see games on the Angels schedule as of now, but those two are certainly ones you won't want to miss.
Final game of the season
The Angels' season comes to a close on Sunday, September 29 with a matchup against the division rival Texas Rangers at 12:07 PM PDT. All 30 teams play at the same time when the regular season concludes. We can only hope those games have any meaning.
Angels national broadcasts in 2024
Both ESPN and FOX Sports released a bulk of their schedule for the 2024 season. As of now, the Angels don't have any appearances on ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball, but they do have several appearances on FOX. These are their National broadcasts as of now.
Thursday, May 9, 6:38 PM PDT vs. Kansas City Royals
Saturday, May 18, 4:15 PM PDT at Texas Rangers
Saturday, June 1, 4:15 PM PDT at Seattle Mariners
Wednesday, June 5, 6:38 PM PDT vs. San Diego Padres
Thursday, June 13, 6:40 PM PDT at Arizona Diamondbacks
Saturday, September 7, 4:15 PM PDT at Texas Rangers