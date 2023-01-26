Angels schedule: 3 most important series in April
The Los Angeles Angels got off to a good start last season, going 14-8 in the month of April. This included a four-game sweep against a really solid Guardians team and even a series win in Houston. While it didn't finish the way we wanted, getting off to a good start is always extremely important for teams trying to make the playoffs.
The Halos have a first month that should help them get off to a decent start. They play bad teams like the Nationals, Royals, and even get two series against the Athletics. There are three series I believe you should keep your eye on.
1) Angels @ Mariners - April 3-5
The second series of the year for the Angels has them headed to the place Mike Trout owns, T-Mobile Park. The Halos won six of the nine games they played in Seattle in 2022 and 10 of 19 overall against their division rival. This is pretty shocking considering the Mariners won 17 more games than the Angels last season.
The AL West is Houston's division to lose, but second place can be seen as up for grabs. Seattle is a really solid team and they should finish in second again, but the Angels can prove that they're an improved ball club with a good performance in what'll be a tough series.
2) Angels vs. Blue Jays - April 7-9
The first series at Angel Stadium is against Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the Toronto Blue Jays. It was a weird year for the Angels against the Blue Jays as they were swept in a four-game series at home but swept a three-game series in Toronto. That sweep in Toronto included an utterly dominant performance from Shohei Ohtani which saw him throw seven shutout innings and outduel Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah in a 2-0 Angels victory.
The Blue Jays made the playoffs as the first Wild Card team last season and are in a great position to do that again. The Yankees are the AL East favorites but the Jays are a really good team that the Angels should be competitive with. Setting the tone at home against a good team would go a long way.
3) Angels @ Yankees - April 18-20
The Halos have a seven-game road trip in the early portion of the season which includes trips to Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium. The Angels made their only trip to the Bronx in the middle of their 14-game losing streak spanning from late May to mid-June. They were swept and outscored 17-3 in the process.
The Angels did take two of three at home against the Yankees in August, but those Yankee Stadium games are still frustrating to look at. The Angels have their chance to go up against one of the best teams in the American League on the road. If they're for real, they make it a very fun series.