Angels should absolutely target Mets ace Max Scherzer if he becomes available
The New York Mets are in the midst of an incredibly disappointing season, with a record of 36-43. They're not completely out of postseason contention, but they're certainly going to be fighting an uphill battle as they're currently 8.5 games back of the last Wild Card spot in the NL.
We saw the Mets mock trade involving Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, but that won't be happening. Something that could potentially be happening at this year's deadline is Mets ace Max Scherzer potentially being on the move.
The Mets have had an awful month of June, failing to win a single series. If they continue to falter, the future Hall of Famer could possibly be made available. If the Mets fall out of postseason contention, it's being reported that Scherzer could consider waiving his no-trade clause. If this does happen, the Angels should absolutely look into trading for him.
Acquiring Max Scherzer would give the LA Angels the clutch playoff performer the rotation is missing
A Max Scherzer addition is highly unlikely, let's get that out of the way. It's highly unlikely Arte Moreno will take on the $43.3 million Scherzer is owed this season, with a player option worth another $43.3 million in 2024. It'd bring the Angels well into the tax, and if they were to re-sign Ohtani, they'd be even further into the tax next season. Scherzer also has to waive his no-trade clause and be willing to trust that the Angels are a team capable of making a run for a World Series title.
While the money might be an issue, the Mets have shown a willingness to eat money on contracts to get a better return in a trade. We saw this with the Eduardo Escobar trade the Mets made with the Angels.
Scherzer has not been at his best this season posting a 3.95 ERA in 13 starts, but that ERA is also inflated by four awful starts. Scherzer has allowed two runs or fewer in eight of his 13 starts, and he's coming off of back-to-back quality starts against the defending champion Astros and the defending NL champion Phillies.
Scherzer is still striking guys out at a high rate (9.7 K/9) while keeping the walks at a minimum (2.0 BB/9). He's allowing more home runs than usual (1.5 HR/9) but even then, eight of the 12 home runs he's given up came in those four rough outings.
The 39-year-old clearly has something left in the tank. He posted a 2.29 ERA last season and is trending upwards right now.
Adding Scherzer gives the Angels another frontline starter to pair with Shohei Ohtani. It also gives them something they lack, a starter with playoff experience.
Shohei Ohtani has yet to make a postseason start. The same can be said about Patrick Sandoval, Reid Detmers, Jaime Barria, Reid Detmers, and Griffin Canning. Tyler has three postseason appearances (two starts).
Scherzer had a rough outing in the postseason last year, but this is a guy who started a Game 7 on the road in Houston and won back in 2019 as a member of the Nationals. He has a 3.58 ERA in 27 appearances (22 starts).
The Angels are trying to win right now, and if this guy is available he'd help them do that. The cost won't be cheap, but if the goal is to go as far as you can in 2023 for Ohtani, do what you can to get it done.