MLB Network analyst found a way to make a Shohei Ohtani trade look bad for both teams
This season for the Los Angeles Angels has been pretty up and down. It started off decently as the team hung around .500 for a while before playing great baseball and going as many as eight games over .500. A recent skid of four losses in five games has the team sitting at 41-36 on the season and 0.5 games back of the third Wild Card spot.
Considering the fact that they're just barely outside of a playoff spot, you might think analysts across the baseball world would come up with mock trades to try and help the Angels squeak into the postseason for the first time since 2014.
While some might be rational about this, others don't get the message. Former Astros manager and current MLB Analyst Bo Porter came up with a Shohei Ohtani trade proposal that made just about everyone upset.
This Shohei Ohtani trade doesn't make sense for the LA Angels or the NY Mets
Let's start as to why this doesn't make sense for the Angels. The team that's currently 0.5 games back of a playoff spot and has shown that when healthy, they're capable of being a force is not going to trade Shohei Ohtani.
Perry Minasian said outright that as long as this team is competitive, Ohtani isn't going anywhere even with his free agency status. You can argue whether they should trade him or not, but don't even draw up a mock trade when the Angels are right there.
If the Angels were to consider trading Ohtani, this proposal wouldn't be a bad one to accept. Brett Baty is the centerpiece while Parada, Mauricio, Tidwell, and Hamel are solid prospects to add to a depleted farm system. They dump Anthony Rendon's money for a cheaper and shorter contract in Starling Marte. Losing pieces like Renfroe and Devenski wouldn't really hurt since the team would be waving the white flag for 2023.
The Mets on the other hand, would never dream of doing a trade like this. First of all, they're seven games under .500 and eight games back of the third Wild Card spot. Can they go on a run? Sure. Will they sacrifice a boatload of their farm system just to hope they can claim the third Wild Card spot? Doubtful. Will they trade all of this and take on the Rendon money just for half of a season guaranteed of Ohtani? Definitely not.
It's nice to dream, but the Mets won't be giving all of this up for a rental. It might make it more likely Ohtani extends with them if they get him now, but that's far from a guarantee. Especially if they have to take on the Rendon money, it's very hard to envision the Angels getting close to a package like this.
The Angels are not trading Ohtani while they're in the hunt and the Mets won't be sacrificing their future when they're eight games back for half of a season of Ohtani. It's really that simple.
As hard as it might be for MLB Network to accept, barring an epic collapse by this team Shohei Ohtani is not going anywhere in 2023. He might go to New York or to the Dodgers in 2024, but not now. Put your mock trades away. They're not going to happen.