Former Astros manager gives ridiculous take on Jo Adell, 2023 Angels
Jo Adell was once a player full of promise. He was a first round pick, had all the tools you could want in a player, and was a highly touted prospect. Since debuting Adell has been a massive disappointment and no longer has a spot on the Los Angeles Angels.
The Halos had Mike Trout and Taylor Ward locked into outfield spots heading into the offseason. The Angels traded for Hunter Renfroe to solidify the third outfield spot. They then signed Brett Phillips to an MLB deal, meaning he will be, for better or for worse, on the Opening Day roster as the fourth outfielder.
What these moves mean for Jo Adell and his place on the 2023 Angels is rather simple. At least for those not named Bo Porter.
Bo Porter, the manager of the Astros in 2012 and 2013, certainly has high praise for Adell. Porter was marvelling at his tools and ability to hit mistakes. He cites his inability to play adequate defense or put the ball in play, but he says the Angels have no choice but to ride this out with Jo Adell in order to reach their ceiling in 2023.
Why exactly? The Angels have obviously Mike Trout in center. Taylor Ward had an .833 OPS in 2022, Adell is going to replace him? Hunter Renfroe has hit 25+ home runs in every full season he's played in, he's going to replace him? He's going to replace Shohei Ohtani at DH?
Even if Adell hits 10 home runs in Spring Training (he's already hit one), the ceiling for Adell barring injury is a fourth outfielder spot. So the Angels success in 2023 all hinges on a fourth outfielder?
Adell can start if one of Ward, Trout, or Renfroe gets hurt. The chances are if the Angels are missing one of those three, three of the best five or so hitters in the lineup, even if Adell is better than he has been the team will suffer greatly.
I like Jo Adell and love his tools much like Porter. It's possible with a good year in AAA he can be something for the Halos in 2024 as Renfroe only has one year of team control. To say Adell is key to the 2023 Angels is simply not true.