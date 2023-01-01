Angels should look to sign one of the best relievers left
The Los Angeles Angels have addressed their bullpen by signing Carlos Estevez to a two-year deal. The former Rockie will appear late in games alongside Jimmy Herget. While both relievers are coming off good years, they don't have long track records of success. I believe the Angels would benefit from bringing in one more solid veteran reliever.
There are two clear good relievers left, Andrew Chafin and Michael Fulmer. Chafin is a lefty who will have a ton of teams bidding on him. The Angels have Aaron Loup and Jose Quijada, those will probably be their lefties. While Chafin would be awesome, I don't see that happening.
Fulmer feels a little more realistic and Perry Minasian should try and make it happen.
The Angels should sign Michael Fulmer.
The Angels have seven of their eight bullpen spots likely locked up right now. They have Estevez, Herget, Loup, Quijada, Ryan Tepera, Jaime Barria, and Andrew Wantz. There're plenty of options for the eighth spot, and it's very possible we see the Angels go internal in the bullpen. I think they'd benefit from signing another arm, and Fulmer would fit in nicely late in games.
At one point, Fulmer was seen as a future star in the making. He was a top prospect in the Mets system before being traded at the 2015 deadline to the Tigers in the deal that landed New York Yoenis Cespedes.
Fulmer won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2016 after posting a 3.08 ERA in 26 starts for Detroit. He followed that up with an all-star appearance in 2017. Things looked incredibly promising for Fulmer but injury and inconsistency landed him in the bullpen in 2021. He's turned his career around working as a late-inning arm for the Tigers and Twins.
In Fulmer's first year in the bullpen he posted a 2.97 ERA in 52 appearances. He recorded 14 saves and finished 21 games for the lowly Tigers.
He followed that up with a 3.39 ERA this season splitting time with the Tigers and Twins in 67 appearances and 63.2 innings pitched. He had a 3.57 FIP and a 113 ERA+.
Fulmer did see a big spike in his walks as he walked 4.0 batters per nine, way up from the 2.6/9 in 2021 and his career mark of 2.7/9. That'll have to be improved in 2023, but I'd expect it to be. He improved with his command with the Twins down the stretch. What I love about Fulmer is he doesn't let the home run ball beat him, as he allowed just four home runs all season (0.6 HR/9).
I don't think this is likely as the Angels have spent on Estevez, Tepera, and Loup in the last two seasons alone. Betting on Tepera to have a better season seems like the direction they're headed in, but I think a Fulmer signing is what should happen.