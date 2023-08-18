Angels show ultimate desperation by calling up Nolan Schanuel to make MLB debut
The Angels are really ALL IN
The Los Angeles Angels have been known to be very aggressive with their prospects under Perry Minasian. They promoted Zach Neto after just 44 minor league games to play every day at shortstop and he's been a key piece to this Angels team when healthy.
Even relievers like Jose Soriano, Sam Bachman, Ben Joyce, and Victor Mederos to name a few were promoted when they weren't exactly deemed ready. Mederos didn't do much, but the others showed they belonged.
The Angels somehow found a way to be even more aggressive with their prospects by promoting 2023 first round pick Nolan Schanuel to the majors.
LA Angels make ultimate desperation move by calling up Nolan Schanuel
Let's call it what it is. This is the ultimate desperation move. The Angels are 60-62 on the year and are attempting to make an unlikely playoff push in what could be their final year with Shohei Ohtani. Their desperation caused them to trade prospects for players who can help win now like Lucas Giolito, and it's also caused them to be the first team to call up each of their previous two first round picks in Neto and Schanuel. They're the first team to call up a player from each of the last three drafts overall with Chase Silseth the first from 2021.
The Angels took Schanuel 11th overall in the draft just one month ago mainly because of how ready his bat seemed to be. Schanuel was one of the best hitters in college baseball this year and has seen that carry over to the minors.
In 21 games, he's slashing .370/.510/.493 with one home run and 15 RBI in the Angels organization. He hasn't hit for much power at all, but getting on base at a .510 clip isn't an accidental thing. Schanuel has a really strong hit tool, and an elite eye. He's drawn 21 walks compared to 10 strikeouts.
With C.J. Cron battling back tightness, Schanuel will likely step in and play at first base. This is a move without precedence as no prospect, especially position player prospect, gets called up this quickly. It's a risk Perry Minasian is willing to take as the Angels try and push for the playoffs.