Angels sign former All-Star starter, but it isn’t the blessing fans were hoping for
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels added a new starter to the mix over the weekend. But don't get too excited, Angels fans. Johnny Cueto may now be part of the organization, but it's been quite some time since the two-time All-Star has been good.
Cueto, who began this season with the Texas Rangers, agreed to a minor league deal with the Angels. After the Rangers refused to call up Cueto earlier this season, the right-hander exercised his opt-out clause and entered free agency once again.
Cueto had been pitching in the minor leagues as part of the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate and was 2-1 with a 5.92 ERA in eight starts for the Round Rock Express. Cueto had just 30 punchouts in 38 innings of work and allowed five balls to leave the yard during his time in south central Texas.
LA Angels sign Johnny Cueto to minor league deal
Cueto's best years in the major leagues came with the Cincinnati Reds. A regular in the Reds' rotation from 2008-2014, Cueto posted a sub-3.00 ERA during a four-year stretch in Cincinnati that saw him finish among the top vote-getters for the NL Cy Young Award twice. The Reds shipped Cueto to the Kansas City Royals midway through the 2014 season, where the right-hander helped KC win their first World Series since 1985.
Cueto then entered free agency the following winter and inked a massive deal with the San Francisco Giants. While Cueto's first year in the Bay Area was very impressive, injuries dominated the remainder of his time in San Fran. Since 2016, Cueto has eclipsed 150 pitched in a season only once.
A bounce-back season with the Chicago White Sox in 2022 put Cueto back on the map. After pitching in 25 games for the South Siders two years ago, the Miami Marlins signed Cueto a major league deal prior to the 2023 season. That turned out to a mistake, as the then-36-year-old failed to produce positive results two years in a row. Cueto appeared in just 13 games last season and watched his ERA skyrocket above 6.00.
The Angels may be getting a former All-Star pitcher, but at 38 years old, it's doubtful that Cueto will be anything more than depth in the minors leagues or potentially an injury replacement as the season moves into the dog days of summer.
Sorry Angels fans, but this signing is eerily similar to most of LA's moves this past season — taking a flier on a has-been star who's well past his prime. The Angels did the same thing with Miguel Sanó, Drew Pomeranz, and Hunter Strickland. Only one player is still with the team.