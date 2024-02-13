Angels sign injury-plagued former All-Star lefty after two-year hiatus from baseball
It's been a long time since this southpaw stepped onto the mound.
By Drew Koch
The Los Angeles Angels added a veteran arm to their bullpen on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly agreeing to terms with long-time major league pitcher Drew Pomeranz on a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training. Pomeranz went to the All-Star Game in 2016, but last pitched in the majors back in 2021.
This is a calculated gamble on the part of the Angels' front office. However, with it being just a minor-league deal, there's virtually no risk. Pomeranz had been a highly-regarded relief pitcher for years, and landed a four-year deal with the San Diego Padres prior to the 2020 season.
During his first two seasons with the Friars, San Diego got exactly what they paid for. The southpaw posted a sparkling 1.62 ERA during his first two seasons with the Padres, but in August of 2021, Pomeranz suffered a season-ending injury that required surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon. The procedure kept Pomeranz out for all of the 2022 season as well.
LA Angels sign Drew Pomeranz after two-year hiatus from MLB
The 2023 season didn't get any better for Pomeranz. The lefty attempted to make a comeback, but suffered a setback during the rehab process and was unable to get back to the big leagues. Pomeranz's contract expired after last season, and the 35-year-old had been a free agent until the Angels picked him up.
Pomeranz has been quite good throughout his career. A starter during the early part of his career in the big leagues, Pomeranz has enjoyed much more success as relief pitcher. During his time coming out of the bullpen, the lefty owns a 2.42 ERA, compared to his 4.25 ERA as a starter.
Pomeranz will join a crowded group of left-handed relievers looking for a spot in the Los Angeles Angels bullpen. Matt Moore is lock to be part of the Halos' relief corps, but Pomeranz will be looking to unseat pitchers like Jose Suarez and Kenny Rosenberg. If fully healthy, Pomeranz could be a steal for the Angels.