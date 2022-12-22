Angels sign three players on Minor League deals
The Los Angeles Angels continued to add yesterday as they inked three players to minor league deals.
Perry Minasian has put a point of emphasis on this and depth in general. The Angels are much better prepared for everyone getting hurt again than they were last season.
Angels sign three players to MiLB deals.
The Angels signed Jake Lamb, Fernando Romero, and Jake Kalish to Minor League deals.
Jake Lamb broke out in 2016 when he hit 29 home runs for the Diamondbacks. He followed that up with a 30-home run campaign which included an all-star appearance. He looked like he was developing into a future star. Unfortunately, that was his last season of relevance as he has yet to find his swing since.
He played in 41 games this past season splitting time with the Dodgers and Mariners. He slashed .216/.315/.392 with three home runs and six RBI in 111 plate appearances. He can play both corner infield and corner outfield spots if need be.
Fernando Romero was at one point considered a top-100 prospect but hasn't panned out. In his 26 games (11 starts) he's gone 3-4 with a 5.17 ERA and a 4.49 FIP in 69.2 innings pitched. He pitched the last two seasons in Japan and was a little better, posting a 4.01 ERA in the NPB. He throws hard and has good stuff, so maybe the Angels can help re-capture what made him an intriguing prospect.
Jake Kalish is a 31-year old southpaw who has never appeared in a big league game. He was signed by the Angels last offseason on a Minor League deal and has re-upped on another one for 2023.
While he never earned the call-up, he certainly pitched well for AAA Salt Lake. He went 10-2 with a 2.87 ERA in 84.2 innings pitched and 23 appearances (11 starts). Kalish has shown some value as a reliever who can eat innings and as a starter. If he pitches well again it wouldn't be shocking to see him up at some point.
While these players are unlikely to make the Opening Day roster, it's possible we see them up at some point. If not, they should do a nice job filling out the AAA roster. It doesn't hurt to make these signings!