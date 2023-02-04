Fansided
Halo Hangout
Home/LA Angels Spring Training

Angels Spring Training Schedule 2023: Dates, Locations, and How to Watch

Los Angeles Angels v Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels v Colorado Rockies / Norm Hall/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

The offseason is finally coming to a close and Spring Training is right around the corner. The Los Angeles Angels have had a solid offseason. The roster is not complete, and Perry Minasian should not be done making moves, but this team is most definitely better than the 73-89 club we were forced to watch last season.

Spring Training this season is extra fun with the World Baseball Classic happening. Maybe we'll see Mike Trout face off against Shohei Ohtani, wouldn't that be something? The Angels have 15 players headed to the World Baseball Classic so we'll have a chance to see many of the top prospects this organization has to offer. Here's everything you need to know about Spring Training this year.

When do the Los Angeles Angels players report to Spring Training

Los Angeles Angels Pitchers and Catchers report Wednesday, February 15th while the position players report Monday, February 20th.

Angels Spring Training schedule:

February 25th (12:10 pm PST) - at Seattle Mariners

February 26th (12:10 pm PST) - vs. Chicago White Sox

February 27th (12:10 pm PST) - vs. San Francisco Giants

February 28th (12:05 pm PST) - at Oakland Athletics

March 1st (12:10 pm PST) - vs. Milwaukee Brewers

March 2nd (12:05 pm PST) - at Kansas City Royals

March 3rd (12:10 pm PST) - vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

March 4th (12:05 pm PST) - at Chicago Cubs

March 5th (12:05 pm PST) - at Texas Rangers (SS)
March 5th (12:10 pm PST - vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS)

March 6th (12:10 pm PST) - vs. Cleveland Guardians

March 7th (12:10 pm PST) at San Diego Padres

March 8th (12:10 pm PST) vs. Colorado Rockies

March 9th (12:10 pm PST) vs. Team USA WBC

March 10th (12:05 pm PST) at Los Angeles Dodgers

March 11th (12:10 pm PST) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

March 12th (1:05 pm PDT) at Chicago White Sox

March 13th (1:10 pm PDT) vs. Seattle Mariners

March 14th (1:05 pm PDT) at Cleveland Guardians

March 16th (1:10 pm PDT) at Milwaukee Brewers

March 17th (1;10 pm PDT) vs. Kansas City Royals

March 18th (1:10 pm PDT) vs. Texas Rangers

March 19th (1:05 pm PDT) at San Francisco Giants

March 20th (1:05 pm PDT) at Cincinnati Reds

March 21st (1:10 pm PDT) vs. Oakland Athletics (SS)
March 21st (1:10 pm PDT) at Arizona Diamondbacks (SS)

March 22nd (1:10 pm PDT) at Colorado Rockies

March 24th (1:10 pm PDT) vs. San Diego Padres

March 25th (12:10 pm PDT) vs. Chicago Cubs

March 26th (6:10 pm PDT) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Dodger Stadium)

March 27-28 (6:07 pm PDT) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Angel Stadium)

Tickets to any of the Angels Spring Training games can be purchased here.

Where are Angels Spring Training games held?

Home Spring Training games for the Los Angeles Angels are held at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

How do I watch Angels Spring Training games?

All Spring Training games can be heard on AM830 with Terry Smith on the call. 26 of the 30 games can be seen on Bally Sports West with new broadcaster Wayne Randazzo, Patrick O'Neal, and Trent Rush rotating play-by-play duties with Mark Gubicza, Danny Hocking, and Bobby Valentine rotating color commentary.

The best Angels player to wear number 9. dark. Next

facebooktwitterreddit