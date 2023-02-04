Angels Spring Training Schedule 2023: Dates, Locations, and How to Watch
The offseason is finally coming to a close and Spring Training is right around the corner. The Los Angeles Angels have had a solid offseason. The roster is not complete, and Perry Minasian should not be done making moves, but this team is most definitely better than the 73-89 club we were forced to watch last season.
Spring Training this season is extra fun with the World Baseball Classic happening. Maybe we'll see Mike Trout face off against Shohei Ohtani, wouldn't that be something? The Angels have 15 players headed to the World Baseball Classic so we'll have a chance to see many of the top prospects this organization has to offer. Here's everything you need to know about Spring Training this year.
When do the Los Angeles Angels players report to Spring Training
Los Angeles Angels Pitchers and Catchers report Wednesday, February 15th while the position players report Monday, February 20th.
Angels Spring Training schedule:
February 25th (12:10 pm PST) - at Seattle Mariners
February 26th (12:10 pm PST) - vs. Chicago White Sox
February 27th (12:10 pm PST) - vs. San Francisco Giants
February 28th (12:05 pm PST) - at Oakland Athletics
March 1st (12:10 pm PST) - vs. Milwaukee Brewers
March 2nd (12:05 pm PST) - at Kansas City Royals
March 3rd (12:10 pm PST) - vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
March 4th (12:05 pm PST) - at Chicago Cubs
March 5th (12:05 pm PST) - at Texas Rangers (SS)
March 5th (12:10 pm PST - vs. Cincinnati Reds (SS)
March 6th (12:10 pm PST) - vs. Cleveland Guardians
March 7th (12:10 pm PST) at San Diego Padres
March 8th (12:10 pm PST) vs. Colorado Rockies
March 9th (12:10 pm PST) vs. Team USA WBC
March 10th (12:05 pm PST) at Los Angeles Dodgers
March 11th (12:10 pm PST) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks
March 12th (1:05 pm PDT) at Chicago White Sox
March 13th (1:10 pm PDT) vs. Seattle Mariners
March 14th (1:05 pm PDT) at Cleveland Guardians
March 16th (1:10 pm PDT) at Milwaukee Brewers
March 17th (1;10 pm PDT) vs. Kansas City Royals
March 18th (1:10 pm PDT) vs. Texas Rangers
March 19th (1:05 pm PDT) at San Francisco Giants
March 20th (1:05 pm PDT) at Cincinnati Reds
March 21st (1:10 pm PDT) vs. Oakland Athletics (SS)
March 21st (1:10 pm PDT) at Arizona Diamondbacks (SS)
March 22nd (1:10 pm PDT) at Colorado Rockies
March 24th (1:10 pm PDT) vs. San Diego Padres
March 25th (12:10 pm PDT) vs. Chicago Cubs
March 26th (6:10 pm PDT) at Los Angeles Dodgers (Dodger Stadium)
March 27-28 (6:07 pm PDT) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (Angel Stadium)
Tickets to any of the Angels Spring Training games can be purchased here.
Where are Angels Spring Training games held?
Home Spring Training games for the Los Angeles Angels are held at Tempe Diablo Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
How do I watch Angels Spring Training games?
All Spring Training games can be heard on AM830 with Terry Smith on the call. 26 of the 30 games can be seen on Bally Sports West with new broadcaster Wayne Randazzo, Patrick O'Neal, and Trent Rush rotating play-by-play duties with Mark Gubicza, Danny Hocking, and Bobby Valentine rotating color commentary.