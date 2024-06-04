Angels' Sunday embarrassment proves that calling Ben Joyce up was the right call
By Eric Cole
For some time now, it has felt like something had to give with the Los Angeles Angels and their bullpen. Too many winnable games have gotten away from the Angels after bullpen implosions to keep doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. While there were some understandable concerns over promoting flamethrower Ben Joyce again too soon, LA clearly thought that Joyce was ready and brought him back over the weekend.
From the looks of things, the move couldn't have come soon enough as LA's bullpen got victimized once again on Sunday in the Angels' 5-1 loss to the Mariners. Sure, the lack of offense definitely didn't help, but games like that one have made a strong case for a big change like this one.
Angels just have to hope that Ben Joyce can give their bullpen a boost
Joyce's first look at the big leagues last season was pretty rough. His first 12 appearances in the majors saw him post a 5.40 ERA with 10 strikeouts ... but also nine walks in just 10 innings of work. Joyce's command issues go back to his college days, but he clearly wasn't quite ready for the bright lights of the majors and the Angels opted not to carry him on the Opening Day roster this year despite his prodigious raw arm talent.
On the surface, it looks like Joyce has been much the same pitcher down at Double-A. He has struck out 34 batters in 19 innings, but he also has 11 walks on his ledger, which is not ideal. However, a closer look at his numbers suggests he has found a way to command that triple-digit fastball of his a bit better. Over his last 10 appearances, he has just three walks with eight of those appearances resulting in zero free passes.
With pitchers like Joyce, there is always a regression risk in regard to command. However, the Angels know Joyce better than anyone and clearly identified something that has allowed him to (mostly) command his pitches. Their coaching staff should be on high alert to make sure things don't get away from him, but the Angels' reality is that they can no longer afford to let Joyce's upside linger in the minor leagues while the big league team's bullpen continues to falter again and again.