Angels top prospect Caden Dana shows exceptional cool in MLB Futures Game
By PJ Potter
Caden Dana kept his cool.
At the MLB All-Star Futures Game at Globe Life Field on Saturday, the Angels' top prospect ran into some early trouble.
The Halos' No. 1 prospect has been exceptional this season, earning a spot as the only Angel to play in the Futures Game. He was the first man in relief on Saturday for the American League, entering in the top of the 3rd inning with no score.
Quickly, he surrendered a solo home run to Cam Collier, the Cincinnati Reds' No. 3 prospect. Collier's long ball was the eventual game-winning run, which handed Dana the loss. Collier was named MVP of the game thanks to his early round-tripper.
There was plenty more to take away from Dana's outing than just the home run allowed, however. His response in the ensuing at-bats showcased his maturity on the mound.
The first batter Dana faced after Collier was Phillies prospect Aidan Miller, the No. 27 player in the Top 100. Trailing 3-1 in the count to Miller, Dana twirled two back-breaking sliders to the right-handed hitter.
Miller swung at both offerings on the outside part of the plate in an impressive battle from Dana, who is known for his mid-to-high 90s fastball. This time, his wipeout slider was on full display to help him settle into the game.
LA Angels top prospect Caden Dana showed recovery skills in All-Star Futures Game
Dana then produced the second out of the third inning against Braves No. 11 prospect Drake Baldwin, who grounded out on a fastball zipped on the high-and-outside corner.
The National League, which won 6-1 on Saturday, kept the third inning alive with a base hit from Justin Crawford.
However, Dana buckled down once more and induced an inning-ending pop-out against Dylan Crews - the fourth-best prospect in the circuit - on one pitch.
Dana tossed 14 pitches in one inning of work, including eight strikes.
This season with Double-A Rocket City, Dana has risen in the ranks behind a 2.99 earned run average in 16 starts, with 97 strikeouts across 90 1/3 innings.
As we wait for his next promotion, we can sit back and enjoy Dana's continued dominance in the Southern League.