Angels trade deadline disaster blame game rankings
There's tons of blame to go around.
2. Arte Moreno
The full rebuild needs to happen, it won't, but it should as the Angels will have to settle with mediocrity and hope for some chances at the postseason year after year. Moreno is the cause for this with his refusal to tear it all down and his refusal to spend as much as some of the bigger market teams.
Moreno had the smart idea of selling the team earlier in the off-season, before backing out and giving it another shot for the postseason. He should consider selling again if he comes up with the same plan of doing barely enough for some glimmer of hope. But for the first time, giving him the most blame does not seem logical as this was Perry's team all the way.
We have seen Arte take full control of the team before and go after big free agents once he's at the command. If Perry is let go, Arte could broker the deal with a big free agent himself without the dealing of a general manager. Or, he could try and recruit a general manager who has experience.
Either way, Moreno not getting the most blame might come as a shock, but this is the most control we have seen him give up. This was Perry's team all the way with Moreno just providing the cash. If this is Moreno's last season as owner, he went out on a dud.