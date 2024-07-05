Angels' trade deadline plans in limbo with Luis Rengifo's injury status uncertain
By Eric Cole
The Los Angeles Angels' are poised to be active sellers at the trade deadline this year, although how active they will be is very much "to be determined." Pending free agents are almost certain to get shopped around to prospective buyers, but the Angels also seem like they are entertaining trading guys with team control beyond this season, including versatile infielder Luis Rengifo.
Rengifo's offensive performance in 2024 has put him on a lot of teams' radars ahead of the deadline, including the Yankees, who have been connected to the infielder multiple times already. While his defensive versatility is overrated since he isn't a reliable glove wherever he is playing, contenders in need of an offensive table-setter with that type of flexibility are going to at least kick the tires on a player like that.
Unfortunately, Rengifo hurt his wrist on a swing Wednesday, and those deadline plans were thrown into the air as the team awaits news on the exact nature of his injury.
Initial Luis Rengifo injury news was positive, but multiple hurdles remain for Angels
After Rengifo hurt himself, Angels fans were understandably concerned. With the oft-injuredAnthony Rendon still out rehabbing from his hamstring injury, Rengifo has been a rare bright spot for LA on offense. Additionally, any injury to Rengifo is likely to hurt his value at the trade deadline, which is obviously bad news for an Angels team in desperate need of an infusion of young talent to their minor league system.
So far, the news has been pretty good with Rengifo. His initial X-rays on his wrist were negative and he is having an MRI on Friday. However, he was still indicating that his wrist was sore, and any sort of ligament damage could keep him out for an extended period.
Even in a world where Rengifo's MRI comes back clean, his value at the trade deadline is likely to take a hit until he is back in the Angels' lineup and producing. Something as simple as a strain could spook potential buyers who would be looking to add him for an immediate boost to their lineup. The best-case scenario is that Rengifo's scans come back clean and he only misses a couple games, then comes back and continues raking.
Anything less than that could not only extend the Angels' misery this season, but also would be a significant blow to their trade deadline plans.